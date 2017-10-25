“It is a pleasure to welcome these outstanding scientists to the EMBO community,” says EMBO Director Maria Leptin. “Between them, they carry out some of the most promising life science research that Europe has to offer, and we look forward to supporting them in their professional and scientific undertakings.”

The new Young Investigators are based in 11 different countries, including two European Molecular Biology Conference (EMBC) Associate Member States, India and Singapore.

Selection to the EMBO Young Investigator Programme is recognition of exceptional research and scientific potential. Through the programme, EMBO identifies and supports some of the best researchers under 40 years of age who are in the process of establishing their own laboratory.

During their three-year tenure, EMBO Young Investigators receive a range of benefits, including an award of 15,000 euros and possible additional funds to support the establishment of their first independent laboratories.

Laboratory management and non-scientific skills training as well as PhD courses offer the young group leaders and their students the chance to develop professional skills. The scientists also receive access to core facilities at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany, and funding for themselves and their group members to attend conferences.

The next application deadline is 1 April 2018. More information is available at http://www.embo.org/funding-awards/young-investigators

Selected statistics about the EMBO Young Investigators 2017

– the programme received 224 eligible applications

– with 12.5%, the application success rate was comparable to previous years

– 39% of new Young Investigators are women

– newly elected Young Investigators reside in 11 countries

EMBO Young Investigators 2017

• Filipe Cabreiro, University College London; Birkbeck University, United Kingdom

• Jeffrey Chao, Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research, Basel, Switzerland

• Luisa Cochella, Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP), Vienna BioCenter, Austria

• Katie Doores, King’s College London, United Kingdom

• Luca Giorgetti, Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research, Basel, Switzerland

• Axel Innis, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), Bordeaux, France

• Nicola Iovino, Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics, Freiburg, Germany

• Manuel Irimia, Centre for Genomic Regulation, Barcelona, Spain

• Sonja Lorenz, University of Wuerzburg, Germany

• Dahai Luo, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

• Joao Matos, ETH Zurich, Switzerland

• Daniel Messerschmidt, Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Singapore

• Patrick Müller, Friedrich Miescher Laboratory of the Max Planck Society, Tübingen, Germany

• Elizabeth Murchison, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

• Vladimir Pena, Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, Goettingen, Germany

• Hendrik Poeck, Klinikum Rechts der Isar, Technical University of Munich, Germany

• Sophie Polo, CNRS; Paris Diderot University, France

• Magdalini Polymenidou, University of Zurich, Switzerland

• Alvaro Rada-Iglesias, Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne, University of Cologne, Germany

• Guadalupe Sabio, Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), Madrid, Spain

• Schraga Schwartz, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel

• Elena Seiradake, University of Oxford, United Kingdom

• Arun Shukla, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, India

• Noam Stern-Ginossar, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel

• Joanna Sulkowska, University of Warsaw, Poland

• Dario Riccardo Valenzano, Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing, Cologne, Germany

• Louis Vermeulen, Academic Medical Center, The Netherlands

• Yue Wan, Genome Institute of Singapore, Singapore

—————

About EMBO

EMBO is an organization of more than 1700 leading researchers that promotes excellence in the life sciences. The major goals of the organization are to support talented researchers at all stages of their careers, stimulate the exchange of scientific information, and help build a European research environment where scientists can achieve their best work.

EMBO helps young scientists to advance their research, promote their international reputations and ensure their mobility. Courses, workshops, conferences and scientific journals disseminate the latest research and offer training in techniques to maintain high standards of excellence in research practice. EMBO helps to shape science and research policy by seeking input and feedback from our community and by following closely the trends in science in Europe. For more information: www.embo.org

idw 2017/10