– Adalberto Campos Fernandes (Minister of Health, Portugal)

– Awa Marie Coll-Seck (Minister of Health, Senegal)

– Raymonde Goudou Coffie (Minister of Health, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire)

– Hermann Gröhe (Federal Minister of Health, Germany)

– Seyed Hassan Hashemi (Minister of Health & Medical Education, Iran)

– Bernard Haufiku (Minister of Health, Namibia)

– Gerd Müller (Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany)

– Samba Ousmane Sow (Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, Mali)

– Elizabeth Blackburn (Nobel Prize laureate (2009), USA)

– Roger D. Kornberg (Nobel Prize laureate (2006), USA)

– Peter Albiez (CEO, Pfizer, Germany)

– Werner Baumann (CEO, Bayer, Germany)

– Oleg Chestnov (Assistant Director-General, WHO)

– Francesca Colombo (Head of Health Division, OECD, France)

– Thomas B. Cueni (Director General, IFPMA, Switzerland)

– Karl Max Einhäupl (CEO, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany)

– Christoph Franz (Chairman, Roche, Germany)

– Richard Hatchett (CEO, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, UK)

– Chikwe Ihekweazu (CEO, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Nigeria)

– Neil Jordan (General Manager, Health Worldwide, Microsoft, USA)

– Thomas P. Laur (President, SAP Health, SAP SE, USA)

– Joanne Liu (International President, Doctors without Borders, Switzerland)

– Peter Maurer (President, International Committee of the Red Cross, Switzerland)

– HRH Princess Dina Mired (President-Elect, Union for International Cancer Control, Jordan)

– Michel Sidibé (Executive Director, UNAIDS, Switzerland)

– Elhadj As Sy (Secretary General, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Switzerland)

– Kevin Watkins (CEO,Save the Children UK)

The World Health Summit 2017 will be held from October 15-17 at Kosmos (Karl-Marx-Allee 131a) in Berlin. Under the high patronage of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker it is the premiere international platform for exploring strategic developments and decisions in the area of healthcare.

Central topics: Health Policy in the G7/G20, Vaccine Research and Development, Big Data for Health Governance, Global Health Security, Healthy and Resilient Cities, Creating Global Health Innovations with Africa, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

