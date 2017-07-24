(Graz, 24.07.2017) July 1st 2017 marks the beginning for the new K project “Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing” (CC FLOW). Scientific Director of the project Prof. C. Oliver Kappe as well as Prof. Johannes Khinast and Dr. Thomas Klein as directors of RCPE are not only supported by the FFG and SFG but can count on the backing of various national and international partners. The stakeholders are unified by clear objectives: boosting the collaboration between science and industry and in consequence the development of innovative manufacturing techniques for pharmaceuticals.

Knowledge creates innovation

One aspect in particular is the reinforcement of the research and innovation region Styria. The focus of the project is the creation of knowledge for the continuous manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and flow chemistry in general. In direct cooperation with companies from various industries, results can be tested and potentially implemented more promptly. “As a competence center with the agenda of connecting knowledge carriers with decision makers, creating synergies has always been a priority for us. Value can only be created when knowledge and the will for implementation meet.” says Dr. Thomas Klein, Business Director of RCPE.

The Right Employees are essential

The selection of right staff members is a key process as those form the foundation for future success. Due to the long-term support from FFG, SFG and the involvement of commercial partners, CC FLOW was able to integrate the whole team around Prof. C. Oliver Kappe, maintaining and even reinforcing the commitment of key researchers in that field to Graz and RCPE. “The quality of our researchers is essential. Even in times of digitalization and automatization, curiosity, creativity and lateral thinking cannot be outsourced to

computers,” states Prof. C. Oliver Kappe. Motivated and dedicated employees therefore create the base for any potential research success. To maintain that base, students will be joining the team, regularly injecting fresh knowledge and new perspectives. This provides them with the opportunity to gain valuable practical experience for their future whether in research or private industry.

The positive development of RCPE continues

The start of CC FLOW continues the nine year success story of RCPE. Founder and scientific director Prof. Johannes Khinast considers the kick off to be a great opportunity: “Naturally, we hope for new economic opportunities. However, the chance to research more holistically is much more important, further strengthening the scientific excellence we can offer to our customers and partners.” The close collaboration between all research areas of RCPE facilitates the development of more effective and efficient solutions.

Information about the company:

RCPE GmbH

Together with the global players in the pharmaceutical industry, the K1 Competence Center Research Center Pharmaceutical Engineering (RCPE) performs cutting-edge research in the field of process and product optimization. The main focus is on the development of new drug delivery systems and the associated production processes and their monitoring. In addition to an experienced multidisciplinary and international team the outstanding achievements of the center due to its proximity to the universities of Graz. Thus, being a link between science and industry, RCPE offers state-of-the-art business-oriented research. RCPE is owned by Graz University of Technology (65%), the University of Graz (20%) and the Joanneum Research GmbH (15%).

For more information visit www.rcpe.at

