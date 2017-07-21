In addition to their various properties, modern packaging should also be sustainable. With this in mind, biobased materials offer an interesting alternative as they can play an active role in reducing food waste.

The speakers will not only focus on materials, but also on other ideas to improve the conservation of food. The 11th Round Table of the Cofresco Forum at the Leibniz Institute will provide answers and insights on the following topics and questions:

• Which new materials are there and which are suitable for food packaging?

• How sustainable are biobased plastics?

• How can we improve the detection of pathogens and display the individual shelf life of food items?

During the hands-on session, participants will be able to view the research centre of the Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering and Bioeconomy. The laboratories used to produce basic materials for bioplastics will be inspected and test series for various approaches to food preservation will be presented.

After the session, the attendees will have the opportunity to network with the speakers and other participants during a casual get-together.

Participation in the Round Table is free.

The conference language is English.

The registration deadline is 9 November 2017.

Registration forms and further information on the Round Table are available at http://www.cofresco.de/en/sites/forum/events.html

