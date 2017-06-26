Albeit similar to the concept of science cafés, the Bar of Science has a slightly different approach with eight talks spread over five venues.

Our speakers will cover many interesting topics in neuroscience, including brain evolution, learning and memory, selective attention, new developments in visualizing the brain and camouflage behavior in cephalopods.

The five venues are up north (Tower Café at the alte Flugplatz and recently opened Stadtteiltreff “Deassauer”) and in the City Center (Chinaski near Alte Oper as well as Cafuchico and “Milch und Zucker” on the Eckenheimer Landstrasse). Lectures in both German and English are offered. All lectures are free of charge.

Please check the website www.brain.mpg.de/barofscience for more information about the speakers, locations as well as the time schedule.

idw 2017/06