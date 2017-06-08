The mission of the International Society of Biomechanics in Sports (ISBS) is bridging the gap between scientists and sports practitioners, athletes and coaches. The scientific program will be very close to sports practice.

Six worldwide recognized keynote speakers and interesting up-to-date topics in five applied sessions will be highlights of the scientific program. More than 300 oral and poster presentations will complete the package. Student incentives such as the mentoring program, a special student night as well as an attractive social program will allow for extensive scientific exchange and socialising.

We would like to encourage all biomechanists and everybody who is interested in sports and sport biomechanics to join us at the German Sport University and make ISBS 2017 unforgettable. Visit us and experience Cologne’s unique character built up in more than 2000 years of history.

Many thanks to about 25 exhibitors and sponsors, which support the conference significantly. Special thanks to the Gold Sponsors of the ISBS-2017 Qualisys and Motion Analysis, and to the Silver Sponsors of the ISBS-2017 Vicon Motion Systems, Kistler Instruments and Currex.

Conference Office:

Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Potthast

Institute for Biomechanics and Orthopaedics

German Sport University Cologne

info@isbs2017.org

