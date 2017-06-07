Oral presentations from selected abstracts will provide a forum especially for young scientists within each session and as part of selected short talks and will be chaired by leaders in the field.

Abstract Submission:

We kindly request the active participation of young researchers by submitting scientific contributions by June 30 at http://www.molecular-basis-of-life.org

Young members of GBM who submit an abstract can apply for a travel grant.

For further information please visit the conference website.

About GBM:

With about 5200 members from institutes of higher education, research centres and industry the German Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (GBM) is the leading body of bioscience experts in Germany. The GBM can look back on a long history reaching back to the nineteenth century. Its work focuses on the molecular biosciences in all its manifestations like biochemistry, molecular biology and molecular medicine.

The GBM hosts scientific meetings and conferences including the annual Mosbacher Kolloquium, the biennial GBM fall conference “Molecular Life Sciences”, and the GBM study group conferences. It supports students and the next generation of scientists, confers awards and honors and takes part in trade fairs and conferences.

The international GBM meetings are a platform for sharing information on the latest developments in molecular biosciences with leading experts on the represented sectors.

idw 2017/06