TU Dresden is going establish two new Collaborative Research Centres (CRC) and an additional CRC with TUD participation will be continued, the German Research Foundation (DFG) announced on 26 May 2017. “Collaborative Research Centres approved by the DFG are always an indicator of a university’s research strength. I am therefore particularly delighted that our two new applications as well as our renewal proposal have been successful”, states Prof. Hans Müller-Steinhagen, Rector of TU Dresden.

The new Humanities and Social Sciences CRC 1285 is set within an interdisciplinary research alliance and deals with the phenomena of “vituperations and insults”. “The approval of the CRC “Invectivity – Constellations and Dynamics of Degradation” is a particular highlight in my opinion: firstly, this issue is highly topical and sensitive – especially here in Dresden – and secondly, the CRC will further strengthen the Humanities at TU Dresden. The Humanities are an inherent and indispensable component of the broad and interdisciplinary range of subjects at TU Dresden. The approval encourages us to continue our strategy – to unite engineering, natural sciences and the humanities under one roof of a technical university and to utilise the resulting synergy potentials,” elaborates Prof. Müller-Steinhagen.

At the same time the CRC/Transregio 205 “The Adrenal: Central Relay in Health and Disease” will be newly set up at the University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus, which explores the adrenal as the central human stress organ. The CRC/Transregio 67 “Functional Biomaterials for Controlling Healing Processes in Bone and Skin”, run jointly by the Leipzig and Dresden universities will be continued for a third funding period.

Media Inquiries

CRC 1285 – Invectivity

Prof. Gerd Schwerhoff (Spokesperson)

Tel. +49 (0)351 463-35768

E-Mail: Gerd.Schwerhoff@tu-dresden.de

CRC/TR 205 – The Adrenal

Prof. Stefan Bornstein (Spokesperson)

Tel.: +49 (0)351-458 5955

E-Mail: stefan.bornstein@uniklinikum-dresden.de

CRC/TR 67 – Functional Biomaterials

Prof. Lorenz Hofbauer (Deputy Spokesperson)

Tel.: +49 (0)351 458-3173

idw 2017/05