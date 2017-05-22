Embracing „Individualized Healthcare Solutions“, the conference held on July 5, 2017 at the Lensing-Carrée Conference Center in the city center of Dortmund will present components, devices and methods of micro- and nano-engineering as well as digital technologies for treatment adapted to the individual needs of patients.

The conference starts with three keynote speeches in the morning of July 5: Dr. Tobias Gantner, Managing Director of Healthcare Futurists GmbH, reports on digital transformation in healthcare. Individualized solutions for implant technology will be presented by Professor Klaus-Peter Hoffmann from the Fraunhofer Institute for Biomedical Technology. Dr. Tobias Weimer, a lawyer specialized in medical device legislation, talks about off-label use of medical devices exemplified by endoprosthetics. The keynote speeches address a German-speaking audience.

The presentations in the afternoon provide a deeper insight into the technological basis of micro- and nanotechnology. In two parallel sessions in German and English, experts from companies and research institutes present technical innovations and trends that help advance individualized medicine and healthcare. With the English session, the MST Conference addresses an international audience for the first time in 2017.

The English session has an international line-up with experts from the Netherlands, Switzerland, France and Austria. The experts will highlight applications of microfluidics, sensor technology, optical and photonic technologies in modern medicine and show how methods such as electrospinning, packaging and plasmonics are used for innovative medical technology products and biomedical procedures.

The parallel German session demonstrates the role of microfluidics, optofluidics, miniaturized electronics or nanoporous and macroporous structures in individualized medicine. The session also broaches the issues of digital health engineering and active implants including their production using methods such as 3D printing. One speech provides an insight into the biohacking scene and the dangerous trend towards self-treatment.

The Dortmund MST Conference is a joint conference of the IVAM Microtechnology Network and the City of Dortmund Economic Development Agency. Since its premiere in 2004 the conference has become a popular communication platform for suppliers and users of micro- and nanotechnology from industry and science.

Participation in the conference and the subsequent guided city tour is free of charge. Registration ends on June 26, 2017.

This year’s MST Conference is conjoined with the international expert meeting Health Business Connect 2017, which takes place on July 6, 2017 at Dortmund Technology Park. During this event component manufacturers and medical device manufacturers from Germany, France and other countries will discuss possible cooperation and joint projects.

