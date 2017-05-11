The challenges for the sustainable use of environmental resources are diverse and as common as they are unique around the world: in Germany and Europe, the question arises of how shrinking cities can develop sustainably. In countries in Africa, and Latin and South America, climate change causes natural catastrophes, threatens harvests, and thus the food security of a still growing world population. In Asia, the booming urban development is devouring raw materials such as sand and gravel and destroying nature and landscapes.

All of these challenges are closely interwoven with life-critical resources. Sustained use of them requires a linked approach. Borders between individual work areas and scientific disciplines must be overcome and cross-sectoral strategies developed. The second Dresden Nexus Conference supports these developments by providing a platform for around 400 experts from over 50 countries, representatives from science and politics, governments and non-governmental organizations, as well as from numerous UN institutions, meet in Dresden to exchange experiences and share knowledge in mid-May, presenting research results and practical examples.

We cordially invite media representatives to report on the conference.

Dresden Nexus Conference 2017: SDGs & Nexus Approach – Monitoring & Implementation

Time: 17 to 19 May 2017, each day from 9 o’clock

Location: Deutsches Hygiene-Museum Dresden, Lingnerplatz 1, 01069 Dresden

Attachment: Press Invitation and Press Release as PDF-document

Programme at a Glance: http://bit.ly/2pOZMQs

Please note: Due to strict safety regulations, registration is recommended in advance of the event. Please use the following e-mail address: dnc@unu.edu

Potential Interviewees at the conference will be, among others, the Speakers, who will give lectures on the main topics across the three days:

17 MAY 2017:

Theme “Resource Management in Resilient Cities”:

Jerome Delli Priscoli, Global Water Partnership/GWP, Chair of Technical Committee.

Theme “Multifunctional Land-Use Systems”:

Nicola Fohrer, Institute for Natural Resource Conservation, Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel.

18 MAY 2017:

Theme “Resource Management in Resilient Cities”:

Eugenie Birch, Penn Institute for Urban Research, University of Pennsylvania.

Theme “Multifunctional Land-Use Systems”:

Luca Montanarella, European Commission – Joint Research Centre Institute for Environment and Sustainability.

19 MAY 2017:

Theme „Synthesis with the Sustainable Development Goals”:

Ambassador Csaba Kőrösi – Office of the President of the Republic of Hungary, Head of Directorate for Environmental Sustainability, and Co-Chair of the UN Open Working Group on Sustainable Development Goals.

Stefan Uhlenbrook, United Nations World Water Assessment Programme, Director.

Stefan Bringezu, Center for Environmental Systems Research (CESR), Universität Kassel.

