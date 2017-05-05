With this congress, GBM will bring together a wide range of researchers from Germany and from across the globe to explore ‘The Molecular Basis of Life’. The congress will cover the entire spectrum of molecular biosciences with symposia on

• Chromatin and Gene Expression

• Cell Signaling and Membrane Trafficking

• Subcellular Organization

• Molecular Machines

• Molecular Mechanisms of Disease and Therapies

• Emerging Methods

In addition, there will be sessions on research in the bioscience industry, spectroscopic methods and biomarkers, career development and education as well as activities tailored specifically for scientists in the early stages of their careers.

Oral presentations from selected abstracts will provide a forum especially for young scientists within each session and as part of selected short talks and will be chaired by leaders in the field.

Abstract submission:

We kindly request the active participation of young researchers by submitting scientific contributions by June 30, 2017 at http://www.molecular-basis-of-life.org

Important deadlines:

Early registration: May 31, 2017

Abstract submission: June 30, 2017

For further information please visit the conference website http://www.molecular-basis-of-life.org.

idw 2017/05