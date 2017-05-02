Under the theme “Health and Healthcare Delivery in Pluralistic Societies”, this interdisciplinary conference will focus on the question of human diversity in health practice, education, research, and public policy. Subjects will include the health of First Nations people and migrants, healthcare quality and patient safety, and the evolution of the role of physicians and other health professionals in society.

„Globalisation, immigration, socioeconomic disparities, lifestyle differences, and culture are all factors that influence health and healthcare in societies like ours that are pluralistic and open to diversity,“ says World Health Summit International President Dr. Hélène Boisjoly, Dean of Medicine at the University of Montreal. „We believe that as academics attending this event, our mission must be to address the vital question of diversity and deepen our understanding of the issues.“

Over 80 speakers and 700 researchers, physicians, government officials, and decision-makers from the private sector and civil society will attend the two-day event with one goal in mind: to discuss the most significant health challenges our society will face over the coming decades. Held for the first time in North America, the World Health Summit Regional Meeting is an important rendez-vous of the M8 Alliance, a collaborative network of 24 academic institutions from 17 countries including all 130 National Academies of Medicine and Sciences.

