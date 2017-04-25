The five winners will be invited to the World Health Summit in October, receive prize money, access to the WHS network and a certificate, presented by the WHS Presidents Prof. Dr. Detlev Ganten (Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin) and Prof. Dr. Hélène Boisjoly (University of Montreal) on October 17, 2017.

Terms of Application:

• Submission of one print, digital, audio, or video feature with a focus on “Health”, which must have been published after January 1, 2016.

• Submissions will be accepted from all countries; however the content should be in English. Translations will be accepted if the original article is attached.

• Applicants should be at the beginning of their journalistic career with a maximum of 5 years’ experience.

• Please apply via science-journalist-award@worldhealthsummit.org

• Deadline for applications will be July 16, 2017

Further information on the award:

https://www.worldhealthsummit.org/whs-2017/journalist-award

The World Health Summit 2017 will be held from October 15-17 at Kosmos (Karl-Marx-Allee 131a) in Berlin. Under the high patronage of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker it is the premiere international platform for exploring strategic developments and decisions in the area of healthcare. Every year, the event attracts more than 1,600 participants from over 80 countries.

Central topics: Health Policy in the G7/G20, Vaccine Research and Development, Big Data for Health Governance, Global Health Security, Healthy and Resilient Cities, Creating Global Health Innovations with Africa, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Information on speakers and topics of the World Health Summit 2017:

https://www.worldhealthsummit.org/whs-2017/program

https://www.worldhealthsummit.org/whs-2017/speakers

The World Health Summit is open to media representatives:

https://www.worldhealthsummit.org/media/accreditation

