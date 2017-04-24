The Hannover Messe started today, Monday 24 April, in the capital of Lower Saxony. For the first time, Kiel University (CAU) is also represented with its own booth in Hall 2, „Research & Technology“: from now until 28 April, the CAU will present its four research focus areas. At the start of the trade fair on Monday 24 April, the „Kiel Life Science“ (KLS) focus area presented the „Kiel Evolution Center“ (KEC) at the CAU booth. KEC experts introduced Kiel’s concept of „Translational Evolutionary Research to Solve Social Problems“. Dr Olivia Roth (GEOMAR) and Professor Hinrich Schulenburg (CAU) discussed with the audience and the host Jan-Martin Wiarda, science journalist from Berlin, the potential application of evolutionary principles in health, the environment and agriculture.

They explained that, for example, the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, the overuse of dwindling fish stocks, or harvest losses due to plant pests, can have a common cause: through its actions, mankind interferes in natural selection and thus influences evolutionary processes. These actions often result in highly-negative long-term consequences, which the Kiel researchers want to counter by specifically moving evolutionary processes into the focus. „Evolution is a main contributor to the current problems, but is only rarely taken into account in the development of new measures. We want to change that, because this is the only way we can find sustainable solutions,“ emphasised Professor Hinrich Schulenburg, spokesperson of the „Kiel Evolution Center“ in Hanover.

In addition to this presentation, the KEC also co-designed the trade fair booth of the life science research focus: the social relevance of translational evolutionary research is explained using descriptive examples from the fields of medicine, agriculture and the environment. In addition, KEC experts were on site to answer visitors’ questions, and raised awareness of their research approach and the science location Kiel as a nationally-unique focal point in evolutionary research.

The exhibits of the research focus „Kiel Life Science“ can be seen throughout the whole week of the fair. Here you can find the complete programme of Kiel’s presentations at the Hannover Messe from 24 to 28 April 2017:

www.uni-kiel.de/hannovermesse

www.hannovermesse.de/aussteller/christian-albrechts-universitaet-zu-kiel/P412512

Kiel University’s booth can be found in Hall 2, C07

About the KEC:

Kiel Evolution Center (KEC) is an interactive platform at Kiel University that aims to better coordinate evolutionary researchers in Kiel and surroundings. Furthermore, under the key term of „Translational Evolutionary Research“, specific bridges should be built between fundamental research and practical applications. Alongside the promotion of science, the focus of the „Kiel Evolution Center” also expressly includes teaching and public relations work. In addition to Kiel University, there are researchers involved from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology in Plön (MPI EB) and the Research Center Borstel (FZB), Leibniz Center for Medicine and Biosciences.

Photos are available to download:

At the start of the trade fair the „Kiel Evolution Center“ presented the concept of „Translational Evolutionary Research“.

Photo: Christian Urban, Kiel University

Dr Olivia Roth (GEOMAR) and Professor Hinrich Schulenburg (CAU) discussed the potential application of evolutionary principles with the audience and the host Jan-Martin Wiarda.

Photo: Christian Urban, Kiel University

Dr. Olivia Roth (GEOMAR) gave a talk about the convergent evolution of male and female pregnancy.

Photo: Christian Urban, Kiel University

Professor Hinrich Schulenburg (CAU) explained how evolutionary research could help to overcome the antibiotics crisis in the future.

Photo: Christian Urban, Kiel University

Contact:

Prof. Hinrich Schulenburg

Spokesperson “Kiel Evolution Center” (KEC), Kiel University

Tel.: +49 (0)431-880-4141

E-mail: hschulenburg@zoologie.uni-kiel.de

More information:

Research centre “Kiel Evolution Center”, Kiel University:

Research focus „Kiel Life Science“, CAU Kiel:

Kiel University

Press, Communication and Marketing, Dr Boris Pawlowski, Text: Christian Urban

Postal address: D-24098 Kiel, Germany,

Telephone: +49 (0)431 880-2104, Fax: +49 (0)431 880-1355

E-mail: presse@uv.uni-kiel.de, Internet: www.uni-kiel.de, Twitter: www.twitter.com/kieluni

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kieluni, Instagram: www.instagram.com/kieluni

idw 2017/04