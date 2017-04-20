The first Health Business Connect took place in July 2016 as a two-day meeting of high-tech companies focusing on medical technology in Besançon, France. The participants of the event, who came from 10 countries in Asia, Europe and North America, were fully satisfied with the organization and the results of the event.

The main focus of the event is furthering cooperation between component manufacturers and medical device manufacturers from Germany, France and other countries as well as joint projects, experience exchange and potential opportunities for cooperation. In addition to organized business meetings, there will be interesting keynote lectures as well as a networking lunch for further exchange among the participants. In addition there will be a visit at Fraunhofer ISST – Institute for Software and Systems Engineering – on “Digitalization in HealthCare”.

The event is aimed at medical technology companies on the entire value chain: technology developers, component manufacturers, software, test and analysis businesses and medical device manufacturers.

The Health Business Connect 2017 will be linked to the Dortmund MST Conference, which will take place on the day before, July 5, 2017. At the conference, which is under the motto „Individualized Healthcare Solutions“, international experts from companies and research institutes will present technical trends for individualized medicine and healthcare.

The participants of the Health Business Connect are welcome to attend the MST Conference free of charge. On the evening of July 5, there will be an accompanying program with a city tour and networking dinner, in which the participants of both events can get together and network.

Details on the program and further information are available at www.ivam.de.

idw 2017/04