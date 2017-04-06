The German Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (Gesellschaft für Biochemie und Molekularbiologie, GBM) and its partners Elsevier and Biochimica et Biophysica Acta (BBA) posthumously award Prof. Stefan Jentsch with the Otto-Warburg-Medal this year. The renowned cell biologist will be honored with the price for his research on the importance of the protein Ubiquitin and its role in protein degradation.

“Prof. Jentsch was an important scientist who achieved ground breaking new findings in cell biology. His passing has left a gap in the German research landscape”, said Prof. Johannes Herrmann, GBM president. “Through the Otto-Warburg-Medal we honor the significant contribution to cell biology that Prof. Jentsch has made, which will influence modern cell biology even long after his death.”

For the first time in the Otto-Warburg-Medal’s long history, the prize is awarded posthumously. Prof. Jentsch had died in October 2016 at the age of 61. For his work on the importance of the Ubiquitin system, the former director of the department “Molecular Cell Biology” at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Martinsried had been awarded numerous times, for instance with the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize of the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft and the Swiss Louis-Jeantet-Prize for Medicine.

The Otto-Warburg-Medal is considered to be the highest honor in the area of basic research in biochemistry. „Through the Otto-Warburg-Medal, GBM and Elsevier have been honoring outstanding scientific achievements such as Prof. Jentsch’s for years.”, Petra Ulrich, Marketing Director Europe at Elsevier, explained. “In addition to his research, Prof. Jentsch was well known for his commitment to the young generation of scientists – a topic we also deeply care about and that connects us to GBM.”

Prof. Thomas Jentsch, brother of the deceased, will accept the medal during the award ceremony in Bochum. The prize money of 25,000 Euro which the Otto-Warburg-Medal is endowed with, will be donated to “Doctors without borders”. The award ceremony will take place on September 24th, 2017, at the Ruhr University Bochum during the GBM autumn conference Molecular Basis of Life 2017.

