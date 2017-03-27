In the run-up to the 20th European Health Forum Gastein (http://www.ehfg.org), this year themed “Health in All Politics – a better future for Europe”, which will take place in Austria´s Gastein Valley from 4th to 6th October 2017, the EHFG is welcoming applications for the European Health Award 2017. The award of €10,000 will be sponsored by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Health and FOPI, the Association of the Research & Development based Pharmaceutical Industry in Austria.

Designed to honour initiatives aiming to improve public health or healthcare in Europe, the European Health Award promotes cross-border cooperation, multi-country working and the development of sustainable, innovative and transferable initiatives which address current challenges such as disparities in health status, access to services and the provision of treatment within Europe.

“The purpose of the European Health Award is to promote cross-border working and celebrate European initiatives that tackle today´s health challenges which are more complex and multi-faceted than ever,” says EHFG President Professor Helmut Brand. “Promoting multi-country working and the development of innovative and sustainable initiatives will help us to meet our vision of a healthy, social and prosperous Europe.”

Submitted applications will be evaluated over the summer by a renowned jury panel of European representatives from academia, policy, industry and civil society.

Applications for the European Health Award 2017 must be submitted by midnight on Friday 26 May 2017. Further information and an application form can be found on our homepage.

