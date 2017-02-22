The PhD students funded by the Academy are employed as research assistants at the institute of the supervising Hector Fellow and are additionally supported with grants for research expenses and further training opportunities. Hector Fellows are renowned professors from different research institutions across Germany who work in various disciplines within the STEM subjects, medicine and psychology. They have been recognized by the Hector Foundation for their merit in research and teaching and thereby joined the community of Hector Fellows. As members of the Academy they pass on their expertise to prospective young scientists.

The Hector Fellow Academy is a science academy which sees itself as an interdisciplinary network for cutting-edge research. It fosters the multidisciplinary exchange between excellent scientists to initiate innovative research projects in new scientific issues. In addition, the Academy dedicates itself to the promotion of young scientists.

