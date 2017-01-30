Jumeirah Vittaveli – In the name of love in the Maldives. The natural beauty of Maldives perfectly complements the romantic moments guests will be able to enjoy this Valentine’s Day at Jumeirah Vittaveli as couples will be able to spend this special day in the most romantic of settings.

If love is a journey, it definitely starts with a romantic dinner. For the beginning of the unforgettable voyage, Jumeirah Vittaveli provides choices to spoil all hearts. The resort’s signature ‘Dining by Design’ experience is the true marriage of fine dining and breath taking scenery. Whether guests wish to dine at the beach side, with an Aqua Dinner inside the pool, or even on a private yacht, Dining by Design caters to all preferences. Guests will be able to book these unique dinners and at the same time, select from a delicious menu created especially for the occasion.

Jumeirah Vittaveli for romantic escapes

“Jumeirah Vittaveli has just the right mix of ingredients to make this the perfect Valentine’s Day celebration. Our creative chefs provide heart melting gastronomical delights while you are sipping Champagne at the beach overlooking the perfect sunset of rich hues over the Indian Ocean with soft melodies in the background. This is where cupid himself would spend his Honeymoon” said Amit Majumder, General Manager, Jumeirah Vittaveli.

The Colour of love will be splashed upon all dining outlets for the night. Samsara, the main restaurant, will be hosting a special Valentine’s buffet alongside a curated menu of cocktails. A romantic set menu will be available for diners at the French specialty restaurant Fenesse, not only serving delicious culinary delights accompanied by Champagne, but also offering an a la carte menu created around the exclusive white truffle. Moreover, guests visiting Jumeirah Vittaveli in February can enjoy a special Wine Dinner by the winery of Domaine Hamelin, France. The winemaker himself, Mr Charles Hamelin, will be visiting the resort to host an exclusive dinner where guests may experience a set menu of six courses, each paired with a wine by Domaine Hamelin, and learn about the factors that influence each wine’s distinct qualities, typicity and expression.

The mood, however, isn’t set unless there is the right music to complete the setting. Alesya Ostrovskaya, a pianist and violinist from Belarus, brings her melodies to the tropics to give Valentine’s Day a soulful backdrop for an evening of pure romance. She will be performing throughout the month of February at Samsara and Fenesse.

The only thing that remains is a way for guests to cherish their romantic Jumeirah Vittaveli memories even after they leave. For this, Jumeirah Vittaveli brought caricature artist Somrak Puttharuksa, who popularly goes by the name of ‘Aon’ in his home city of Bangkok. He will move across the resort, turning vacationing lovebirds into pieces of art the couple can take home after their romantic holiday ends.

Jumeirah Vittaveli offers romantic escapes as well as a host of land- and water-based activities, including a PADI Dive base, water sports centre, four restaurants and two bars, and a Talise Spa with overwater and garden treatment rooms. With its focus on cultural connection and organic experiences in a luxurious setting, Jumeirah Vittaveli offers guests a true Maldivian island experience.





About Jumeirah Vittaveli:

A 20-minute boat ride from Malé International Airport brings you to Jumeirah Vittaveli. Whether for an intimate escape or an indulgent family retreat, Jumeirah Vittaveli offers unmatched diversity, subtle luxury and personalised exploration. Impeccable choice and seamless service shape the character of this resort paradise, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to inspire journeys of discovery and enjoyment. Whether beach-side or over-water, all villas feature stunning interiors with private pools and access to the sandy shores or glistening waters. An inspirational Spa, a well-equipped overwater gymnasium, a children’s club and 5 star PADI dive centre mean guests are always able to try something new.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding, operates a world-class portfolio of hotels and resorts including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts manages properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Kuwait in the Middle East; Frankfurt, Istanbul, London and Mallorca (Spain) in Europe; the Maldives and Shanghai in Asia. Jumeirah Group also runs the luxury serviced residences brand Jumeirah LivingTM with properties in London and Dubai; the new lifestyle hotel brand VenuTM; the wellness brand TaliseTM; Jumeirah Restaurant Group DubaiTM; Wild Wadi WaterparkTM; The Emirates Academy of Hospitality ManagementTM; Jumeirah SiriusTM, its global loyalty programme; and isme by Jumeirah™ an app based rewards programme in the UAE. Future openings include luxury hotels in China, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Oman, Russia and the UAE. www.jumeirah.com

For further information please contact:

Tina Dotzauer

Director of Marketing Communications

Telephone: +960 664 2020

E-mail: tina.dotzauer@jumeirah.com