The international conference addresses the multiple functions of green infrastructure in the sustainable transformation of cities. It aims to critically reflect the planning and implementation of green infrastructure in cities and regions across Europe.

Particular attention is paid to the long-term management of green infrastructure at the background of recent economic trends in spatial development on the one hand and new approaches of participation and empowerment on the other. Thus, the conference contributes to introduce the concept of green infrastructure into political debates based on a critical review of conceptual discussions as well as planning practice.

Thursday – Friday, February 16th-17th, 2017

Atlantic Congress Hotel Essen, Norbertstr. 2a, 45131 Essen, Germany