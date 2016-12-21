In 2017, the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) will take place during the International Green Week under the title “Agriculture and Water – Key to Feeding the World”. IAMO will organize two agricultural policy expert panels and as such take part in the discussions on key issues concerning the future of the global agriculture and food sector at the international conference in Berlin, Germany. Both expert panels will give representatives of politics, business, science and civil society the opportunity to share ideas and discuss selected topics related to agricultural policy.

The symposium “Everything Flows? Water as Decisive Resource and Factor for Agriculture in Eastern Europe and Central Asia” will be held in cooperation with the German Agribusiness Alliance of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations (OA). The significance of water in sustaining the growing agricultural economic sectors in Eastern Europe and Central Asia will be the topic of the expert panel. The proposed panel of experts in the areas of politics, agricultural engineering, international collaboration and agricultural practices will analyze the current situation, discuss approaches to sustaining an adequate water supply for agriculturally used land in the region and work out opportunities for political and economic collaboration. This event will take place on 19 January 2017 from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the CityCube Berlin (level 3), Germany. Simultaneous interpretation in German, English and Russian will be provided.

IAMO, together with the German Agribusiness Alliance at the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) and the German-Sino Agricultural Center (DCZ), will organize an expert panel discussion entitled “Three Sides of one Coine: Agriculture and Water in China”. The expert podium composed of Chinese and German representatives from science, politics, business and non-governmental organizations will discuss the increase in water demand and rising water pollution as well as the effects these have on the agricultural sector in China. Referring to practical examples, the participants will assess the potentials and risks of several strategies regarding more sustainable agricultural production methods and improved product quality. This event will take place on 20 January 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the CityCube Berlin (level 3), Germany. Simultaneous interpretation in German, English and Chinese will be provided.

Further information on the expert panels can be found here: www.iamo.de/en/events/current-events.

In addition, IAMO will be present with a booth at the GFFA cooperation market (level 1) on 20 January 2017 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Visit the IAMO booth to talk to researchers and learn about the institute’s research activities.

About GFFA

The Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) 2017 entitled “Agriculture and Water – Key to Feeding the World” will be held in Berlin, Germany, from 19 to 21 January 2017. It is organized by the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) in cooperation with GFFA Berlin e.V., the Senate of Berlin and Messe Berlin GmbH. General information on the GFFA 2017 and the possibility of free registration for expert panels and the cooperation market can be found on the conference website: www.gffa-berlin.de/en.

About IAMO

The Leibniz Institute of Agricultural Development in Transition Economies (IAMO) analyses economic, social and political processes of change in the agricultural and food sector, and in rural areas. The geographic focus covers the enlarging EU, transition regions of Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe, as well as Central and Eastern Asia. IAMO works to enhance the understanding of institutional, structural and technological changes. Moreover, IAMO studies the resulting impacts on the agricultural and food sector as well as the living conditions of rural populations. The outcomes of our work are used to derive and analyze strategies and options for enterprises, agricultural markets and politics. Since its founding in 1994, IAMO has been part of the Leibniz Association, a German community of independent research institutes.

